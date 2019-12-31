PAXTON — Jerome J. Galster, 63, of rural Paxton, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at his home.
Private family services will be held. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is handling arrangements.
Mr. Galster was born Oct. 12, 1956, in Rantoul, the son of Fred and Eva Mae Fogle Galster.
Surviving are three sisters, Elsie Komnick of rural Paxton, Connie (Syed) Ali of Richardson, Texas, and Ramona Galster of Loda; one brother, Christopher (Lisa) Galster of Noblesville, Ind.; and nine nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Albert Galster; and a nephew, Joshua Coe.
Mr. Galster served in the U.S. Army for four years and was stationed in Germany. He worked for many years at Rantoul Products and Disc Tech in Champaign before becoming a full-time caregiver for his parents. He enjoyed woodworking. He loved movies, especially if they were sci-fi or horror.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
