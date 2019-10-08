GIBSON CITY — Jerald Wayne Hood, 77, of Gibson City, died at 11:12 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Heritage Health Care Nursing Home in Gibson City with his loving family at his side.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Gibson City Bible Church with the Rev. Paul Thomason officiating. Burial will take place at Pontoppidan Lutheran Cemetery in rural Elliott with military honors. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the church.
Mr. Hood was born Oct. 28, 1941, in Buckeye, Ariz., a son to Jack and Juanita Davis Hood. He married Pamela Carlson on May 29, 1965, at the Pontoppidan Lutheran Church in rural Elliott. They were married for 54 wonderful years; his wife survives in Gibson City.
Also surviving are his devoted daughters, Lorri Hood and Shelley (Jason) Cliff of Gibson City; his eight “favorite” grandchildren, Kristine Medler, Bryan Medler, Kathleen Hood, Christopher Hood, Emily Hood, Kelsee Cliff, Hannah Cliff and Lexi Cliff, all of Gibson City; his daughter-in-law, Eva Hood of Gibson City; his brother Jackie Hood of Michigan; his sisters-in-law, Carol Carlson of Gibson City and Sharon Robertson of Bend, Ore.; and two special friends, Don May and Braylee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother and his son, Jerry Allen Hood.
Mr. Hood was a lineman at Peoples Gas for 31 years, retiring in 2000. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Elliott Amvets. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, often framing them; going to tractor pulls; fishing; and riding his bike. He found the greatest joy in following his grandchildren and supporting them in all of their Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district activities.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Memories and condolences may be made at www.rosenbaumfh.com.