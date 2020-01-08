GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Jeffery Wayne Ratcliff, 61, formerly from Bradley, brother of a Paxton resident, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Gainesville, Ga.
Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the funeral home with the Rev. Randy Schweitzer of the Calvary Community Church officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens in Kankakee off of Highway 17 East. Arrangements are being handled by the Schreffler Funeral Home.
Mr. Ratcliff was born in Kankakee to Carol Ann (Neff) Ratcliff and Clarence Walter Ratcliff on Dec. 9, 1958. He went to school at BBCHS. He worked in construction for Walsh Construction for six years and as a carpenter for several years. He loved NASCAR, Western movies, James Bond, cooking and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carol and Clarence Ratcliff.
Surviving are three brothers and three sisters-in-law, Gary and Debbie (Denault) Ratcliff of Momence, Michael and Michelle (Walsh) Ratcliff of Normal and Christopher and Cecile (Denoyer) Ratcliff of Paxton; 13 nieces and nephews; and eight great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be Cassidy Ratcliff, Christian Ratcliff, Chase Ratcliff, Bronson Ratcliff, Matthew Ratcliff, Marcus Ratcliff, Mason Ratcliff, Miles Ratcliff and Mitchell Ratcliff. Honorary pallbearers will be Bruce Neff and Ronald Goad.
A memorial has been set up for the family’s wishes.