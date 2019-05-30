MELVIN — Jeanetta Marie Thackeray, 87, of Melvin, died at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Heritage Health in Normal.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday, June 3, at the Melvin United Methodist Church, 129 N. Center St., Melvin, with the Rev. Liz Reis officiating. Burial will follow in the Melvin Cemetery, Melvin. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, June 3, at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Thackeray was born Jan. 12, 1932, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the daughter of David and Nellie Brooks Harris. She married Frederick Thackeray on Feb. 6, 1954, at the Harris Presbyterian Memorial Church. He died March 14, 2001.
Surviving are two sons, Alan Thackeray of Melvin and Neil Thackeray of Champaign; a daughter, Gail (Tom) Vlahovich of Bloomington; a son-in-law, Tim Byrne of Bloomington; a sister-in-law, Jesse Harris of Liverpool, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Adam Vlahovich, Ryan Byrne, Aaron Byrne, Madelyn Thackeray and Alexandra Thackeray; and two great-granddaughters, Ava and Adley Vlahovich.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Lynn Byrne; and a brother, Donald Harris.
Mrs. Thackeray graduated from Ashtabula High School in 1949. She and her husband were the third generation to run The Ford County Press in Melvin, which had been owned by the same family for 100 years. When Mrs. Thackeray wasn’t editing the paper, she was often seen working as a reporter or laying it out. Whatever needed to be done, she did it.
Mrs. Thackeray was a member of the Melvin United Methodist Church and a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a Melvin Public Library trustee and member of the Melvin Women’s Club. She enjoyed oil painting, quilting, photography and gardening.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Melvin United Methodist Church or Ford County Homeless Pets.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.