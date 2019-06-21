GIBSON CITY — Jean Kerchenfaut, 78, of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Gibson City, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the First Christian Church in Gibson City with the Rev. Mat Bowen officiating. Family will receive friends and family following the service. Private Interment will be at the Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City.
Mrs. Kerchenfaut was born to Ray and Floine (Allen) Breeding on Oct. 21, 1940, in Watseka. She married William Kerchenfaut on June 20, 1971, in Gibson City. He survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Kara Kizior; a sister, Marion Davis of St. Charles, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a twin brother, Dean; and two sisters, Thelma and Vickie.
Memorials may be made to Gibson Area Hospital or the First Christian Church in Gibson City.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosenbaumfh.com.