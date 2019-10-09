CISSNA PARK — Jean C. Feller, 92, who resided at Autumn Field’s in Hoopeston and was formerly of Cissna Park, died at 3:01 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Grace Bible Church, 201 Kellerhal Drive, Cissna Park. A celebration of her life will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the church, with the Rev. Trey Scheffer officiating. A private burial will be held.
Mrs. Feller was born March 8, 1927, in Neillsville, Wis., the daughter of Herbert and Elizabeth (Markert) Quimby. She married Charles L. Feller on Oct. 15, 1949, at the Methodist church in Kentland, Ind. He preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters — Betty Simpson and Mary Olsen.
Surviving are two daughters, Ronda (William Eitzenhoefer) Feller of Sleepy Hollow and Rita (Paul) Moenck of Milford; two sisters, Nancy Catenacci of Wisconsin and Peggy Zbinden of Tennessee; four grandchildren, Megan (Chris) Harrell of Little Elm, Texas, Tyson Cluver of Cissna Park, Alexis (Tyler) Zindars of Catlin and Kamron (Katie Janicek) Kissamis of Downers Grove; six great-grandchildren, Cody, Logan and Tara Harrell, Ashlynn Linck and Mariah and Claire Zindars; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Feller grew up in Mackinaw. She attended and graduated from Illinois State University. After college, she taught at Iroquois West schools for 27 years. She was a volunteer tutor for ALIVE — an adult literary program — through Kankakee Community College at the Iroquois County Jail. She also tutored at Parkview Home in Cissna Park.
Mrs. Feller served as the past president of the Iroquois Retired Teachers and the past president of the Cissna Park Library. She was a member of the Grace Bible Church in Cissna Park, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and AWANA leader. She was also a member of the Cissna Park Junior Women’s Club and was a past Girl Scouts leader.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Grace Bible Church, 201 Kellerhal Dr., Cissna Park, IL 60924; the Cissna Park Library 511 N. Second St., Cissna Park, IL 60924; or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.