GUTHRIE — Janet Kay Busick, 64, of Guthrie, died at 5:55 p.m. Sunday May 19, 2019, at the Heritage Health Nursing Home in Gibson City.
A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Burial will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the funeral home.
Janet was born May 28, 1954, in Gibson City, a daughter of Emerson and Donna Rutledge Busick. She graduated from Melvin-Sibley High School. She attended Illinois State University for two years and then graduated from Parkland College in Champaign with two associate’s degrees.
She worked at State Farm Insurance Co. in Bloomington for more than 20 years. She loved animals. Over the years she raised, trained and showed horses and Keeshond dogs and raised sugar gliders.
Surviving are her sister, Cheryl Busick of Elgin; her brother, Stephen (Cindy) Busick of Mahomet; four nieces and nephews, Kim (Jason) Walter of Tipton, Iowa, Marcia (Mike) Czerniak of South Elgin, Lee (Sara) Busick of Midway, Ky., and Jenna Busick of Mahomet; and seven great-nieces, Kayla, Mackenzie, Alicia and Jenae Walter and Lexi, Ashley and Amber Czerniak.
Memorial tributes may be made to Hospice Hearts, P.O. Box 91, Thomasboro, IL 61878.
