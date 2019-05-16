GIBSON CITY — A memorial visitation for James S. Jensen, 85, of Monticello, formerly of Gibson City, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City.
Mr. Jensen died at 6:04 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Maple Point Assisted Living Facility in Monticello.
Mr. Jensen was born Dec. 27, 1933, in Gibson City, a son of Harry and Beulah Hansen Jensen. He married Kay Shields in August 1958 in Foosland. He later married Darlene Tucker in March 1976 in Gibson City, and she survives in Monticello.