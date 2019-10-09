GILMAN — James Millard Fletcher, 83, of Gilman, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the Gilman Healthcare Center in Gilman.
Cremation rites were accorded by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Burial will take place at a later date in Mason City Cemetery in Mason City.
Mr. Fletcher was born May 10, 1936, in Mason City, the son of Harry Dillard and Leona (Brewer) Fletcher.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Harry Fletcher; and four sisters, Wilma Smith, Joyce Schoonover, June Hernan and Joanne Steen.
Mr. Fletcher is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Fletcher served in the U.S. Army as a medic in England. He taught in the Gilman area for many years.
Memorials may be made to the Gilman-Danforth Library District.
