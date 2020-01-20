GIBSON CITY — James Michael “Mike” Butler, 77, of Gibson City, died at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana with his loving family at his side.
A celebration of life gathering will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Kruse Center in Gibson City.
Mr. Butler was born Dec. 3, 1942, in Saybrook, the only child of Charles Franklin Butler and Shirley Means Butler. He married Sharon Williams on Dec. 19, 1992, in Gibson City. They were married for 27 years.
Surviving are his wife, Sharon Butler of Gibson City; his children, Dawn (Rodney) Shaffer of Union, Ky., Brian (Cindy) Butler of Killen, Ala., Bruce (Tina) Butler of Gibson City and Bradley Butler of Champaign; two stepsons, David (Joni) Williams of Felton, Tenn., and Tom Williams of Fisher; and his sister-in-law, Donna Jo McCoy of Gibson City.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Butler farmed in the Saybrook area until 1981. He then was a truck driver for JM Jones/Super Valu, retiring after 18 years of service. He was a collector of toy tractors and had a great love for antique tractors and tractor shows as well as old television shows. He loved his family and held a special place in his heart for his niece and nephew, Megan and A.J. McCoy.
The family would like to thank the staff at Carle Hospital for the great care and compassion given to Mike.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Swann Special Care Center in Champaign or to the Mike Butler family.