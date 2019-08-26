GILMAN — James “Jim” Lee Brammer, 73, of Gilman, formerly of Milford, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Gilman Health Care Center.
A celebration of his life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Life Church in Gilman. Cremation rites were accorded. Arrangements were handled by the Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Mr. Brammer was born Oct. 12, 1945, in Watseka, the son of James J. and Viola (Newnum) Brammer. He married Peggy Haxton on April 1, 1994, in Milford, and she died May 12, 2018.
Mr. Brammer is survived by one special cousin, Nita Dubble of Watseka.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Brammer was the police chief for the town of Buckley, retiring in 2010, and was also the police chief in Onarga for several years. He served as a police officer for several southern Iroquois County towns. He was the owner and publisher of the Milford Area Bulletin Board for eight years, from 2002 to 2010.
Memorials may be made to the Life Church of Gilman, Iroquois Memorial Hospice or an organization of the donor’s choice.
