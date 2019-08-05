GIBSON CITY — James H. “Jim” Brucker, 90, of Gibson City, died at 11:48 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City with the Rev. Jim Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Sibley. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the funeral home.
Mr. Brucker was born March 24, 1929, in Fairbury, a son of Henry and Lena Meyer Brucker. He married Flossie Mae Brown on March 4, 1951, in Gibson City. She died April 7, 2003.
Surviving are two sons, Marland (Joann) Brucker of Mahomet and Mark (Molly) Brucker of Elliott; seven grandchildren, Shawn Arnold, Jennifer (Vic) Bradshaw, Jodi Hott, Justin Brucker, Brad (Heather) Brucker, Nick (Katie) Brucker and Jesse Brucker; six great-grandchildren; and a special companion, Dorothy Sosamon of Gibson City.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two sons, James Jr. and Eric; and one daughter, Teresa.
Mr. Brucker was a farmer and truck driver for many years, most recently for Buhs Trucking in Gibson City. He was a member of the Gibson City Lions Club and loved going to Sprint car races. He never met a stranger, and he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City.
