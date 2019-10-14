PAXTON — James Donald Cappellano, 56, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
A celebration of his life will be from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Middlefork Forest Preserve. Dinner will be served. Inurnment will be at Glen Cemetery in Paxton.
Mr. Cappellano was born July 31, 1963. He was preceded in death by a son, Justin Lee Cappellano, and his mother-in-law, Shirley Lemley.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jody Cappellano of Clarence; a son, James Donald Cappellano Jr. (Ashlee St. Peter) of Bellevue, Neb.; his parents, Ronald and Dolores Cappellano of Wellington; his siblings, Charlotte Davis (Mark) of Harlingen, Texas, Ronnie Cappellano Jr. (Patty) of Wellington, Frank Cappellano of Wellington, Richard Cappellano of Hoopeston, Keith Cappellano (Debbie) of Hoopeston and Brenda Dunavan (Ron) of Hoopeston; his father-in-law, Larry Lemley (Cheri) of Summerfield, Fla.; a brother-in-law, Brian Lemley (Tammy) of Paxton; a sister-in-law, Diana Bunnell (Mark) of Plattsmouth, Neb.; numerous nieces and nephews; and all of his kids in Clarence.
Memorials are suggested to be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.