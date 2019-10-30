PIPER CITY — James Butler Sr., 90, of Piper City, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Piper City Rehab & Living Center.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Piper City. A funeral mass will follow at 12:15 p.m. at the church with Father Michael Powell officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at Piper City. Arrangements are being handled by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Mr. Butler was born Feb. 17, 1929, in Waterford Co., Ireland, the son of Nicholas and Hanna (Baldwin) Butler. He married Nora “Christina” Hughes in April 1961 in Chicago, and she died April 2, 2012. He was also preceded in death by his parents and five brothers.
Surviving are five children, James (Tina) Butler of Peotone, Maura (Kevin) Culver of Peotone, Martin (Kimberly) Butler of St. John, Ind., Michael (Julie) Butler of Wheaton and Monica (Edward) Wantuch of Schererville, Ind.; two brothers, Richard Butler of Piper City and Quan (Kathleen) Butler of Ireland; one sister, Nan (James) Geraghty of Ireland; and 10 grandchildren, Sean (Fiancee, Sara) Culver, Christine Culver, Matthew (Fiancee, Hannah) Culver, Rebecca Butler, Brian Butler, Grace Butler, Jack Butler, Eamon Wantuch, Molly Wantuch and Kate Wantuch.
Mr. Butler was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Piper City and the Chatsworth Knights of Columbus #730 (fourth degree). He was a produce manager at High-Low Foods in Chicago for 15 years, Wiseway Foods for 12 years and Cub Foods for 10 years, and he retired in October 1993 from Horizon Foods. He loved gardening, fishing, walking and bike riding, and he volunteered for the Piper City Food Basket.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church in Piper City or an organization of the donor’s choice.
