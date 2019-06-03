CISSNA PARK — Jalyn M. Lynch, 64, of Cissna Park, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Visitation was from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park with the Rev. Tim Hahn officiating.
Mrs. Lynch was born Nov. 5, 1954, in Aurora, the daughter of Jay and Diane (Reppy) Beane. She married Ron Lynch in Las Vegas, Nev., on July 14, 1982, and he survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Thomas Lynch (Amy Stenglein) of Cissna Park and Calvin Lynch (Molly Ailey) of Cissna Park; two brothers, Jack (Jina) Beane of Hinckley, Ill., and David Beane of Big Rock, Ill.; one sister, Nan (John) Long of Big Rock, Ill.; her father, Jay Beane of Hinckley, Ill.; and her father-in-law, Harold Lynch of Cuba, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her mother and mother-in-law.
Mrs. Lynch was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park. She enjoyed spending time with her sons and crocheting baby blankets.
Memorials may be made to the Cissna Park fire department or the American Cancer Society.
Please share a memory at knappfuneralhomes.com.