HOMER — Jack E. Bear, 77, of Homer, father of a Paxton resident, died at 9:44 a.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer. The Rev. Ed Hollis will officiate. Burial will take place in GAR Cemetery, Homer. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the funeral home.
Mr. Bear was born April 7, 1942, in Homer, the son of Laurence and Alice Smith Bear. He married Janice Fultz on May 14, 2011, in Homer. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, Ray (Lisa) Bear of Homer; a daughter, Leanne Campbell of Paxton; a son, Jack Christopher Bear of Tolono; two brothers, Bill (Sharon) Mouser of Eagle Creek, Mo., and Max Bear of Homer; a sister, Laura Bear of Homer; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Mr. Bear was members of the Teamsters Union, Pollywogs Association and National Rifle Association. He was a truck driver for Champaign Asphalt for more than 30 years. He loved to fish, hunt and go mushroom hunting.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.