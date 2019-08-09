PIPER CITY — Ivan Joseph “Sonny” Weber, 84, of Piper City, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.
A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Piper City with Father John Peeters officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Piper City. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Mr. Weber was born March 30, 1935, in Kankakee, the son of Adam and Mildred (Grubbs) Weber. He married Bernice Hansen on June 1, 1963, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Piper City, and she survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Joanne Kelly of Rantoul; one sister, Irma Hewerdine of Loda; one daughter-in-law, Nancy Weber of Union Town, Ohio; four grandchildren, Carson Weber and Aisha, Rashida and Kenya Kelly; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Carolyn Weber; and one son, Michael Weber.
Mr. Weber served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958 during the Korean Conflict. He retired in 1984 from welding and farmed with Reed Brothers. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Piper City, the Knights of Columbus and the Chatsworth Snowmobile Club. He was a volunteer firefighter and enjoyed snowmobiling and NASCAR. His favorite NASCAR driver was Kyle Busch. He loved to talk and be the center of attention.
Memorials may be made to masses.
