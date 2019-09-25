HAYWARD, Wis. — Irene Alice Nault, 91, formerly of Paxton and Union, Mich., died peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her residence in Hayward, Wis.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Plowe Funeral Home, 401 Memorial Road, Houghton, Mich., where visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lake Linden, Mich. Pallbearers will be Dale Massie, David Massie, Ron Kokkonen, Gerry Carlson, Trenton Kirkland and Parker Kirkland.
Mrs. Nault was born March 31, 1928, in Chassell, Mich., the daughter of Alfred O. and Celima V. (Piquette) Massie. She was united in marriage to Henry J. “Hank” Nault Sr. on Aug. 28, 1948.
While living in Paxton, she belonged to the Home Extension and women’s bowling league. Upon moving to Union, Mich., she volunteered at the Baldwin Prairie School. Her hobbies were ceramics and caring for her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Most of all, she enjoyed having company, socializing and cooking for everyone.
Surviving are her children, Barbara Porter of Kettering, Ohio, JoAnn Black of Ocala, Fla., and Bud (Lisa) Nault of Hayward, Wis.; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry “Hank” Nault Sr.; her brothers, Albert, Raphael, Edward, Raymond, Willard and Jimmy; her son-in-law, Thomas Black; and her grandson, Jaron Nault.
Memorials may be directed to Regional Hospice of Hayward, 15910 W. Company Lake Road, Hayward, WI 54843.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com or www.plowefuneralhome.com.