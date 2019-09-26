URBANA — Harold “Huck” Dalton, 59, brother of a Roberts resident, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the American Legion Post 24, 705 Bloomington Road, Champaign. His final ride will begin Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. starting at 905 N. Walnut St., Champaign.
Mr. Dalton was born Feb. 13, 1960, to Frank “Sunny Jr.” Dalton and Linda Ashby.
He was preceded in death by his father and three brothers — Barry Keith, Sonny and Guy Ray Dalton.
Surviving are his mother, Linda Ashby of Urbana; his children, Jeremy Bosch of Homer and Sunni of Chandler, Ariz.; his grandchildren, Arya Rose Stevens and Gibson Bosch; his siblings Delinda Coy of Sadorus, Toby Dalton of Roberts, Kelly Ashby of Urbana and Tony Ashby of Mahomet; and many others of extended family.
He loved spending time with his family, friends and fellow motorcyclists.
Condolences may be sent at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.