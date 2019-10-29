WASHINGTON, Ill. — Harold D.W. Underwood, 93, of Washington, Ill., died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.
Mr. Underwood was born Dec. 6, 1925, in Melvin, to Henry W. and Dorothy L. Trimmer Underwood. He married B. Ailene Cater on April 11, 1948, in Gibson City. After 62 years of marriage, she died on May 15, 2010.
Surviving are a son, Kevin (Susan) Underwood of Incline Village, Nev.; a daughter, Kathy (Bill) Cowie of Washington, Ill.; two granddaughters, Cate Underwood of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Amanda Pettit of Washington, Ill.; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, two sisters and his only grandson.
Mr. Underwood served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. He received the Good Conduct Medal, Army Occupation Ribbon (Japan), American Theater Service Medal and Asiatic-Pacific Theater Service Medal.
Mr. Underwood lived most of his life in the Gibson City area, where he was a member of the United Methodist Church in Gibson City. He was also a member of the VFW and Gibson City Coin Club. He worked at the Carson’s Ford dealership and Bower Automotive and retired from Hick’s Gas.
Mr. Underwood moved from Gibson City to Washington, Ill., in 2015 to be closer to his family. He attended the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Washington, Ill.
A loving husband, father and friend, Mr. Underwood was a man of many interests and talents, including daily Bible studies, Abraham Lincoln history, family genealogy and coin collecting.
Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church of Gibson City or the Evangelical United Methodist Church of Washington, Ill.