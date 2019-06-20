URBANA — Gordon Lee Barry, 87, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at University Rehabilitation in Urbana from complications of dementia.
Arrangements were being handled by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, and his final resting spot will be in the Barry family plot in Rosamond Grove Cemetery in Rosamond.
Mr. Barry was born Sept. 24, 1931, in Pana, the son of Merle and Bertha Barry. He married Margaret Caskey in 1950. She died in 2007.
Surviving are his daughters, Barbara Bennett (Bob) of Urbana and Carol Sanecki (Robin) of Minnesota; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Dennis; and his three siblings, brother Lynn Barry and sisters Louise and Norma.
During the Korean War, Mr. Barry was stationed in Japan. After leaving the U.S. Navy, he returned to the Illinois and St. Louis area. In 1966, he moved to Gibson City and began his dream of owning his own company known as Skywork Inc., specializing in painting elevators. He sold his business in 2016 to his longtime friend and employee Rick Evans.
Mr. Barry was a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church in Gibson City, the Rotary Club and various civic organizations in Gibson City. He enjoyed making stained-glass windows and ornaments. Many were the recipients of his beautiful crosses.
Memorials may be made to the 1st Presbyterian Church in Gibson City.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.