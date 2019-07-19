CISSNA PARK — Gordon E. Winger, 84, of Cissna Park, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Faith Place in Danforth.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the funeral home with Tom Stock officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Cissna Park.
Mr. Winger was born Jan. 28, 1935, in Cissna Park, the son of George A. and Gladys K. (Hari) Winger. He married Aldine Young on June 28, 1959, in Cissna Park, and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Guy (Sarah) Winger of Cissna Park and Gil (Anita) Winger of Bloomington; one daughter, Abby (Bud) Petry of Cissna Park; three sisters, Irma Jean Knapp, Lila Winger and Marilyn Winger all of Cissna Park; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Winger served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. He later worked at Uarco as a pressman from 1954 to 1994. Mr. Winger attended the Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and traveling and loved the outdoors.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
