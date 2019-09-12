URBANA — Gladys I. Thilmony, 78, of Urbana, formerly of Paxton, died peacefully at her home at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda, with the Rev. Debra Domeier officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Thilmony was born June 5, 1941, in Paxton, the daughter of Oscar and Edith Walters Harold. She married Joseph L. Thilmony on Nov. 2, 1957, in Paxton. He died April 7, 2017.
Surviving are one son, Carl Thilmony of Bondville, and numerous other relatives.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Thilmony attended Paxton schools. She worked at Sorenson’s in Paxton, then later Solo Cup in Urbana. She lived in Paxton and Tolono before moving to Urbana in 1987. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Paxton. She enjoyed fishing and reading.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or First Lutheran Church in Paxton.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.