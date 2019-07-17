CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Geraldine “Gerry” Peters, 69, of Crossville, Tenn., formerly of Fisher, mother of a Gibson City resident, died at 2:07 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tenn., after a brief illness, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the funeral home. The Rev. John McIntosh will officiate. Burial will be in Bement Township Cemetery.
Mrs. Peters was born Sept. 13, 1949, in Monticello, a daughter of Herman D. and Lorene Roberts Ard. She married Morrie Peters on Nov. 12, 1977, in Mahomet, and he survives in Crossville, Tenn.
Also surviving are two daughters, Jenny (Mike) Allen of Gibson City and Shannon (Bill) Davis of Morton Grove; two sons, David (Karen) Peters of St. Joseph and Scott (Fay) Peters of Oak Park; a brother, David (Cindy) Ard of Atwood; and eight grandchildren, Austin, Keegan and Payton Allen, Isabelle and Abigail Davis, Quinn and Lucy Kallista and Karsyn Peters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Leonard Ard; and a daughter-in-law, Karen Peters.
Mrs. Peters worked for Kraft Foods in Champaign for 35 years. She attended the Mahomet United Methodist Church before moving and attended the First Methodist Church of Fairfield Glade, Tenn.
Mrs. Peters loved walking with her husband, watching Kris Bryant and the Chicago Cubs, shopping and spending time with family. She also enjoyed vacationing in the sun and attending her grandkids’ activities. She was a huge Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Falcons fan.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.