ROBERTS — Gerald “Jerry” Elmer Bleich, 80, of Roberts, died at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at his home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton.
Mr. Bleich was born March 12, 1939, in Roberts, the son of Elmer W. and Annette Stow Bleich. He married Juanita Shambrook on May 31, 1959, at the United Methodist Church in Roberts. She survives.
Also surviving are four sons, Dale (Therese) Bleich of Roberts, Dave Bleich of Roberts, Dean (Karen) Bleich of Falcon, Mo., and Doug Bleich of Buckley; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Delaine (Sylvia) Bleich of Roberts and Larry Bleich of Roberts.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Don Bleich; and a sister, Shirley Eads.
Mr. Bleich graduated from Roberts-Thawville High School in 1957. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957 to 1960; he was stationed in Okinawa and attained the rank of lance corporal.
Mr. Bleich farmed for a number of years before going into business with his brother, Don, in the early 1960s. They owned and operated Bleich Roofing, which continues to operate today by the Bleich family.
Mr. Bleich enjoyed gardening, playing cards and his morning coffee shop stop. But nothing meant more to him than family get-togethers.
