PAXTON — Gerald Hempel, 67, of Huffman, Texas, formerly of Paxton, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 17, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Timothy Hahn officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery in Paxton with military honors accorded by Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 17, at the funeral home.
Mr. Hempel was born April 15, 1952, in Shreveport, La., the son of Harold and Annie Smith Hempel. He spent his childhood in Paxton and graduated from Paxton High School. He later obtained a bachelor’s degree in aviation mechanics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.
Surviving are two daughters, Nicole (John) Meshell of Baytown, Texas, and Daisy (Tommy) Lucy-Cary of Liberty, Texas; four grandchildren, River, Zoe, Sadie and Rock; his best friend, Nancy Hempel of Liberty, Texas; and three brothers.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Hempel’s main passion was riding motorcycles. He also loved to fly airplanes and travel.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or an organization of the donor’s choice.
