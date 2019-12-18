GIBSON CITY — George B. Agee, 73, of Gibson City, died peacefully at 9:28 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at his home with his wife at his side.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Mr. Agee was born May 13, 1946, in St Louis, Mo., the son of Alva and Mary Walker Agee. He married Mary Sharp on Sept. 19, 2009.
Surviving are his wife, Mary; two sons, Lee and Christopher; three daughters, Angela, Melissa and Kayla; 10 grandchildren, Jaclyn, Baelie, Lilian, James, Jessica, Andrew, George, Aiden, Ruby and Briella; four great-grandchildren, Korah, Roman, Stefan and Lorenzo; and one sister, Minnie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Larry and Jim.
Mr. Agee was welder for more than 30 years and then worked as shop manager at Load Redi Inc. He loved working in his garden, cherished his dogs, was a movie buff and enjoyed helping others.
Memorials may be made to the family and OSF Hospice, 1501 Interstate Drive, Champaign, IL 61820.
