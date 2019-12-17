George Agee Dec 17, 2019 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Listen to this article GIBSON CITY — George Agee, 73, of Gibson City, died at 9:28 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at his home.Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Lamb Funeral Home, 303 N. Church St., Gibson City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Larry E. Jamison George Agee IHSA member schools vote to cancel football districting Mildred Lena Schuldt List of upcoming community events (Dec. 17, 2019) Village leaders hear from Central Illinois Land Bank Authority Marjorie Howe John D. Jay Most Popular Articles ArticlesHomicide investigated in MilfordUPDATED: Double-murder suspect's former landlord in Melvin 'very much shocked'Double-murder suspect killed in northern ColoradoDiscovery of body in ditch prompts homicide investigationRailside Golf Course in danger of closing once againJunebug Crafty Gifts opens in downtown PaxtonFirst-degree murder charges added in Watseka stabbing caseConcerns voiced about lack of traffic-control signs on Holmes Street in PaxtonFormer PBL bus driver, board member honoredFord County Circuit Court cases (Dec. 10, 2019) Events Browse Today's events Submit