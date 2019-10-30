BUCKLEY — Gene W. Stinebring, 86, of Buckley, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Buckley.
Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Congregational Church in Thawville. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the church, with the Rev. Tom Jones officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Ridgeland Township Cemetery in Thawville. Arrangements are being handled by the Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.
Mr. Stinebring was born Dec. 19, 1932, in Artesia Township in Iroquois County, the son of William J. and Lydia M. (Jaerger) Stinebring. He married Delores Scharp on Feb. 29, 1960, in Chatsworth, and she died March 8, 2010. He later married Pearl Curtis Pitzer in Thawville in 1993, and she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Mark Stinebring (Denise Burns) of Thawville; one daughter, Vicki (James) Jackson of Terre Haute, Ind.; one step-son, Tony (Donna) Pitzer of Nahunta, Ga.; two step-daughters, Tammy (Allan) Doyle of Lebanon, Ind., and Lisa (Ron) DeBruyn of Momence; three grandchildren, Jason Stinebring, Danielle Stinebring and Nicole Jones; eight great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and 13 step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Marian Stinebring; one step-son, Robert Pitzer Jr.; and one step-granddaughter, Amber Pitzer.
Mr. Stinebring served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in the Philippines. He attended the Congregational Church in Thawville and was a member of the Buckley American Legion post. He was a lifetime farmer in the Buckley and Thawville areas and loved farming and sports.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
