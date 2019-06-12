BUCKLEY — Francis H. Thompsen, 75, of Buckley, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove with the Rev. Tim Hahn officiating. Visitation was from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at the church. Burial was at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Schwer. Military graveside rites were accorded by the Cissna Park American Legion Post No. 527.
Mr. Thompsen was born June 18, 1943, in Watseka, the son of Reinhart and Lydia Lehmann Thompsen. He married Nancy L. Robbins in Olanta, Pa., on April 2, 1966, and she died April 4, 2015.
Survivors include two daughters, Carla (Gerald) Watson of Hoopeston and Malinda (James) Callaway of Oakley; three grandchildren, Madisen, Kendall and Joshua Callaway; two step-grandchildren, Dylan Pate and Desiree Watson; and two brothers, Ronald (Betty) Thompsen of Donovan and Gordon (Linda) Thompsen of Martinton.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Donald; and one sister, Deloris Ann Judy.
Mr. Thompsen was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove, the Cissna Park American Legion post, the Fraternal Order of Police and the Retired State Police Association of Illinois.
Mr. Thompsen served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was an Illinois state trooper for more than 31 years and worked as a bailiff at the Iroquois County Courthouse for several years. He also enjoyed golf and gardening.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove or the Illinois State Police benevolent fund.
