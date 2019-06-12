Francis H. Thompsen

Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.