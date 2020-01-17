PIPER CITY — Floyd Louis Wahls, 87, of Piper City, died at 5:37 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chatsworth. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the church with the Rev. Mauricio Vieira officiating. Burial will follow the services at the Chatsworth Cemetery. The Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Chatsworth is handling arrangements for the family.
Mr. Wahls was born Feb. 17, 1932, in rural Chatsworth, a son of Roy Albert and Rose (Reinhart) Wahls. He married Sally J. Danenberger on Feb. 19, 1955, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Normal. She died Feb. 7, 2012.
Surviving are his children, Steven Wahls of Loomis, Neb., Nancy (Charles) Hay of Gibson City, Gregory (Cathy) Wahls of Piper City, Victoria (Jay) Beck of Melvin and Glenn (Laura) Wahls of Elliott; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one granddaughter, Stephanie Wahls.
Mr. Wahls was raised and educated in the Chatsworth area.
Mr. Wahls served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, starting as a medic and ending as a tank driver on the front lines.
Mr. Wahls was a farmer all of his life and also worked at Nickel’s Homeshield for more than 30 years. In his retirement, he delivered The Pantagraph newspaper on the rural routes for many years.
Mr. Wahls was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chatsworth and the Walter Clemons American Legion Post 613. He enjoyed camping, bird watching, woodworking and welding.
Most of all, family was most important to him. He will be missed and remembered as a loving dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle and friend.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chatsworth or the Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
Condolences may be sent to the family at calvertmemorial.com.