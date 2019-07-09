LODA — Florence Jewel “Flossy” Huntzicker, 96, of Loda, died peacefully Monday June 24, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare in Paxton.
A memorial service will be at noon Friday, July 12, at the First ELCA Lutheran Church, 301 S. College St., Paxton, with the Rev. Debra Domeier officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, July 12, at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services of Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Huntzicker was born Sept. 8, 1922, in Chicago, to Anna and John Royalson. She married Raymond Harold Huntzicker on Oct. 11, 1947, and later they resided in Park Ridge.
Surviving are two daughters, Diane (Thomas) Mueller of Lake Iroquois and Linda Huntzicker of Rantoul; one granddaughter, Kristie (Steve) Warfield; and two great-grandchildren, Kamden and Kenna Wollard of Dunlap.
Throughout her life, Florence held numerous jobs. Starting at age 13 while in high school, she worked for the S.S. Kresge Dime Store. Then she modeled for Carson Pirie Scott and later worked as a switchboard operator at the Bell Telephone Co. Following graduation from Austin High School in Chicago, during World War II she worked for the U.S. Army at its regional office. Later, she worked for the U.S. Treasury Department. After her marriage to Ray, she became the assistant superintendent at the First National Bank in Des Plaines.
In the 1960s, Florence and Ray founded F&H Electronics in Des Plaines, where they became business leaders in the community for more than 30 years.
Florence was an active member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Park Ridge. She spent her last 10 years living at Lake Iroquois in rural Loda, where she became an avid bird watcher and especially enjoyed being near her family.
Memorials can be made to the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Loda or First ELCA Lutheran Church in Paxton.
