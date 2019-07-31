GIBSON CITY — Eryl “Earl” O. Jones, 89, brother-in-law of three area residents, died peacefully at his home with his loving wife by his side on Monday, July 15, 2019.
The family is planning a private service.
Mr. Jones was born Dec. 31, 1929, in Holywell, Wales, United Kingdom, to Edward Jones and Mary Morris Jones. They preceded him in death, as did a brother.
He married his wife, Katherine L. Spaulding Jones, on April 24, 1992, in Tucson, Ariz. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Nancy J. Wetmore of Urbana; and three sisters-in-law, Cyndy Garrett and Stephanie Lage of Gibson City and Lori Riley of Elliott.
Mr. Jones lived a full and colorful life. He served in the Royal Navy for the Queen and worked as a bobby (police officer) in England. He played soccer with Manchester United in the 1940s and was a loyal fan of the team to the end. He enjoyed bull-riding in his younger days and was an avid fisherman and gardener. He loved to dance to country music and could sing a great Aussie tune.