FORREST — Ernest “Gene” Jones, 84, of Forrest, died at 5:36 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the Fairview Haven Retirement Community in Fairbury.
His funeral was Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the First Baptist Church in Fairbury with the Rev. Daryl Evans officiating. Burial was in Forrest Township Cemetery. Visitation was at the First Baptist Church in Fairbury. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Fairbury was in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Jones was born Jan. 5, 1935, in Pontiac, the son of John “Dick” and Velma Ahrends Jones. He first married Joyce Spangler and later married Lena Stork Mauser on May 25, 1991.
Surviving are his wife, Lena; his children, Ernie (Beth) Jones of Vancouver, Wash., Jerry Jones of Pontiac, Ron (Patricia) Jones of Flanagan and Dale (Valerie) Jones of Pontiac; his bonus children, Randy (Kim) Mauser of Saunemin, Shirley Freeland of Gibson City, Linda (Al Hoffman) Diemer of Saunemin, Lori (Dennis) Cheek of Rantoul, Jim (Rose) Mauser of Kentucky and Sharon (Tim) McGuire of Fairbury; 10 grandchildren; 15 bonus grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim Jones of Pontiac; and a sister, Mary Lou (Larry) Campbell of Crest Hill.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter-in-law, Terri Jones.
Mr. Jones was baptized in the Methodist faith and attended the First Baptist Church in Fairbury. He retired from the Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac after 27 years in maintenance. After retiring, he worked part time for Paternoster Ford. His love of cars began at an early age, working alongside his father at the Dick Jones Ford garage in Odell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Southeastern Livingston County Ambulance Service, the Michael J. Fox Foundation or a charity of the donor’s choice.