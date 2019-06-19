GIBSON CITY — Elmer Lee “Buck” Woodward, 71, of Gibson City, died at 8:15 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City with the Rev. John Tennyson officiating. Inurnment with full military honors will follow at the Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the funeral home.
Mr. Woodward was born Sept. 23, 1947, in McLean County, a son of Don L. and Loretta M. Nelson Woodward.
Surviving are two daughters, Amy (Randall) Frederick of Paxton and Dawn Brown of Rantoul; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one sister, Judy Woodward of Bellville.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew, and his parents.
Mr. Woodward was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Lee Lowery American Legion Post #568. He was a truck driver and enjoyed country music. He was a very active member of the Tawaskote Longrifles Club, which did re-enactments of the 1750s-1850s. He also enjoyed driving his ’41 Ford and his coffee club at the Country Kettle in Gibson City.
Memorial tributes may be made to the Lee Lowery American Legion Post #568 or the Tawaskote Longrifles Club.