RANTOUL — Ellen Sickler, 91, of rural Rantoul, mother of a rural Ludlow resident, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the American Lutheran Church in Rantoul. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the church. Lux Memorial Chapel in Rantoul is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Sickler was born Dec. 8, 1928, in Royal, a daughter and the only child of Howard and Tena (Peters) Sherman. She married Jerry Sickler on Jan. 19, 1946, in Rantoul. They were married for 71 years before his death in 2017.
Surviving are two daughters, Phyllis (John) Colwell of rural Ludlow and Pat (Dan) Flannell of Sullivan; four grandchildren, Jason Colwell, Joel Colwell, Evyn Flannell Day and Mead Flannell; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, John Sherman.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, two infant granchildren, a great-grandson and a nephew.
During her last months, Mrs. Sickler was cared for in her home by caregivers Lori Johnson, Jackie Mobley and Jill Klein.
After attending high school, she graduated from beauty school and was a licensed beautician for many years in Rantoul.
Mrs. Sickler was a long-time member of the American Lutheran Church in Rantoul. She was devoted to her family.
She and her husband were avid antique collectors who spent countless hours and days together in search of the next beautiful item to add to their collection.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to her church.