GIBSON CITY — Elle Leighton Moore, infant daughter of Jordan and Jillian (Nagle) Moore of Wheaton, formerly of Gibson City, was stillborn at 1:42 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Prentice Women’s Hospital in Chicago.
A private graveside service was held at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City handled arrangements.
Elle is survived by her parents of Wheaton; her maternal grandparents, Jeff and Barb Nagle of Gibson City; her paternal grandparents, Gene and Terri Moore of Gibson City; her maternal great-grandparents, Jim and Cynthia Nagle of Gibson City; her paternal great-grandparents, Duane and Joan Johnson of LeRoy and Bob and Marilyn Moore of Saybrook; two aunts, Jordan Nagle of Gibson City and Lauren Nagle of Palatine; and one uncle, Spencer Moore of Bloomington.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents, Charles and Janet Bily.
Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.