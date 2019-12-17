CISSNA PARK — Elizabeth M. Maul, 95, of Cissna Park, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Cissna Park with ministers of the church officiating.
Mrs. Maul was born Oct. 31, 1924, in Cissna Park, the daughter of Louis and Lydia (Moser) Neukomm Sr. She married Norman R. Maul on April 24, 1943, in Watseka, and he died Oct. 11, 2005.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John Neukomm Sr., Aaron Neukomm and Louis Neukomm Jr; one sister, Emma Schmid; one son, Bill Maul; and one grandchild.
Surviving are one son, Mike (Kathy) Maul of Cissna Park; one daughter, Helen Edelman of Salem, Ore.; one daughter-in-law, Wanda Maul of Cissna Park; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruth Kaeb of Cissna Park; and one brother, Harold Neukomm of Fairbury.
Please share a memory at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.