PAXTON — Eldon R. Anderson, 82, of Paxton, died at 9:56 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. David Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at the funeral home.
Mr. Anderson was born June 16, 1937, in Paxton, the son of Clarence R. and Evelyn V. Swanson Anderson. He married Maxine Deen Swan on May 11, 1985, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Paxton. She survives.
Also surviving are two nieces, Vickie (Mike) Brehm of Lake Iroquois in rural Loda and Linda (Mike) Rivest of Rantoul; two nephews, Gary Barber of Attleboro, Mass., and Keith (Jennifer) Barber of Naples, Fla.; a step-daughter, Connie (Tom) Sauer of rural Paxton; two step-sons, Danny (Vickie) Swan of rural Paxton and Randy (Debbie) Swan of Paxton; seven step-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Arlene Barber; and a brother-in-law, Donald Barber.
Mr. Anderson graduated from Paxton High School in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard as a reserve from 1959 to 1965. He worked as a civil service employee and retired from Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. He was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church in Paxton. He was a former member of the Paxton Lions Club and worked at the University of Illinois’ Assembly Hall as an usher for many years. His interests included collecting toy tractors and attending farm/tractor shows.
His family would like to thank the nurses, aides and other staff of Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells and Transitions Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Memorials may be made to the Evangelical Covenant Church in Paxton or an organization of the donor’s choice.
