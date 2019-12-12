CHICAGO — Earl E. Smith, 101, was born Christmas Day 1917 in Gibson City, the first of William Yancy and Tishan Edwards Smith’s four children.
He attended a one-room Gibson City school and graduated in 1935 from Champaign High School. In 1943, he was inducted into the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged at the rank of corporal in 1946.
On Aug. 23, 1952, he married Margaret (nee Hite) and gained a bonus son: Donald Robert “Bobby” Pearson Sr. Together they had a daughter, Susan Margaret. He was a loving husband for 52 years, caring for Margaret until she died in 2005.
Earl worked for the U.S. Postal Service from 1956 until 1982. Until the mid-1960s, he was the letter carrier for many north-end Champaign neighborhoods. Many still fondly refer to him as “The Mailman.” He became the first black supervisor at the Champaign post office when he was promoted to foreman of mails — a position he held until retirement.
He was a voracious reader and news junkie. Until age 99, he took daily walks to visit his sisters. Weekly, he would walk to have a drink and conversation at Post 559, of which he was a member. He was also a member of the Thursday Night Supper Club and Ambassador Club. He was a founder of the annual neighborhood reunion now known as CU Days.
He survived prostate cancer, cataracts, two TIAs and several falls prior to passing on Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 28, 2019, in Chicago.
In addition to his daughter, Susan Smith Ross, and sisters, Imogene Wood and Thelma Pealer, he leaves his grandchildren, Lucretia Pearson Williams, Donald “Deeno” Pearson Jr. and Taylor P. Ross; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife; a son; a grandson; a sister, Margaret Minor; and three nephews.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at American Legion Post 559 in Champaign.
Condolences may be posted at caringbridge.org/visit/gibsoncity.