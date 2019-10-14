ROCKVILLE, Md. — Dudley J. Schwartz of Rockville, Md., a former Paxton resident and graduate of Paxton High School, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Services were private. Arrangements were entrusted to the Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.
Surviving are his wife, Allison Schwartz; his children, Libby (Alan) Mathews and Peter (Sujey) Schwartz; two sisters, Henrietta Schwartz and Susan Brim; his grandchildren, Jacob, Louise and Arabella; and his great-grandchildren, Liam and Olivia.
Memorial contributions may be made to EKT at Tikvat Israel.