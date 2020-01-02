CULLOM — Duane L. Harms Sr., 80, of Cullom, died at 7:08 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his residence.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom with the Rev. Ed Sinclair officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery, Cullom. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the funeral home.
Mr. Harms was born May 21, 1939, in Fairbury, a son of Lester Fred and Lavina C. (Dehm) Harms. He married Theresa Dietz in May 1958. She survives in Cullom.
Also surviving are six children, Duane Harms Jr. of Cullom, Mark (Kimberly) Harms of Saunemin, Susan Thomas of Cullom, Carolyn (Warren) Sancken of Emington, John Harms of Cullom and Alan (Jackie) Harms of Cullom; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Leona Walters of Indiana; and his beloved pet, Marley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two daughters-in-law, one son-in-law and one great-grandchild.
Mr. Harms was retired from Pontiac Correctional Center. He was a member of the Cullom Community Association and was involved in the Cullom Fair.
Memorials in his name may be made to the Cullom Community Association or Tri-Point athletic department.