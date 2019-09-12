GIBSON CITY — Douglas O. Baird, 66, of Gibson City, died peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home surrounded by friends and family.
A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Gibson City Bible Church with the Rev. Paul Thomason officiating. Family will receive friends following the service.
Mr. Baird was born June 19, 1953, in Champaign, a son of James O. and Kathryn Colbert Baird. He was a farmer, most recently with the Reum brothers of Gibson City. Over his lifetime, he worked cattle, hogs, chickens, corn, soybeans and hay in Illinois and South Carolina.
Mr. Baird attended schools in St. Joseph until moving south during his junior year. In high school, he was a member of the FFA and 4-H program for many years. He graduated from Berry College in Rome, Ga., with an associate’s degree in animal science.
Mr. Baird was a very caring man who never met a stranger. He enjoyed visiting his many friends, neighbors and family and brought many goodies, including home-grown vegetables, Christmas candy and pumpkins for Halloween. He was known for his Chex party mix and as the “Salon Dad” at The Main Attraction. He was thoughtful and dedicated in everything he did, and you knew he was a person you could always depend on.
Surviving are his mother, Kathryn Colbert Baird of Charleston, S.C.; two daughters, Amber Horne (Ben) of Hardeeville, S.C., and Ashley Horne (Jarrod) of Brisbane, Australia; his siblings Stan (Shana) Baird of Wadmalaw Island, S.C., Chuck (Judith) Baird of Amelia, Va., and Karen (Bobby) Carter of Charleston, S.C.; six nieces and nephews, Chassity, James, Jason, Lora, Brock and Kari; and 12 great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Norma Sue Baird; and a sister-in-law, Polly H. Baird.
In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to the Future Farmers of America chapter at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.