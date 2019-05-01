GILMAN — Douglas Guynn, 50, of Gilman, died Monday, April 29, 2019.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 4, at the Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, May 4, at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Hughes officiating. Burial will follow the services at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland.
Mr. Guynn was born Nov. 21, 1968, in Watseka, the son of Carol Guynn. He was a laborer mixer for High Concrete. He enjoyed spending time with family, golfing, fishing, bowling, wrestling and sports, especially the Chicago Bears.
Surviving are his mother, Carol Turner of Gilman; a daughter, Olivia (Jimmy Carl) Guynn of Cissna Park; a step-son, Kody Egolf of Cissna Park; a sister, Paula (Kevin) Gray of Gilman; four grandchildren, Evan, Braylee, Easton and Case; and three nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Brad Guynn.
Memorials in Mr. Guynn’s name can be made to the family’s wishes.