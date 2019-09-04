GIBSON CITY — Dorothy Shields-Lawless, 84, of Gibson City, died at 5:43 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Gibson Area Hospital Annex in Gibson City.
A memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Strawn. A rosary will be said at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, followed by visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City.
Mrs. Shields-Lawless was born Feb. 26, 1935, in Farmer, S.D., a daughter of Louis and Fredericka Roth Friese. She married Richard Shields on Aug. 5, 1956, at the American Lutheran Church in Gibson City. They were married for 54 years. He died Aug. 28, 2010.
Mrs. Shields-Lawless and her husband lived and farmed in the Foosland area for 42 years. They retired in 1998 and moved to Gibson City. They joined the Gibson City United Methodist Church in 2008 after the closing of the Foosland United Methodist Church, where she was a 51-year member.
In 2016, Mrs. Shields-Lawless joined the Catholic church. She married Jerome Lawless of Strawn on Aug. 13, 2016, and they made their home in Gibson City.
Surviving are her second husband, Jerry Lawless of Gibson City; three children, Cheryl (Rob Longmire) Burk of Chandler, Ariz., Bryan (Sue) Shields of Gibson City and Tim Shields of Foosland; six stepchildren, Madalyn (Kurt) Sommer of Foosland, Bob (Lori) Lawless of Fairbury, Kathy Lawless of Strawn, Theresa (Paul) Volker of Foosland, Jennifer (Jeremy) Green of Sibley and Amy Bebout of Gibson City; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; 12 step-grandchildren; 17 step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her first husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Eileen Smith and Ila Tyler; and three brothers, Everett, Arland and Ray Friese.
Family always came first for Mrs. Shields-Lawless; she loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. She had a passion for gardening and loved animals and all kinds of music. Her friendly smile will be missed.
Memorial tributes may be made to Gibson Area Hospital, Shriners Children’s Hospital or St. Rose Catholic Church in Strawn.