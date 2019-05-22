RANTOUL — Doris Mae March, 97, of Rantoul, died at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at her son’s home in Paxton.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the American Lutheran Church, 500 Church Drive, Rantoul, with the Rev. Matt Bahnfleth officiating. Burial will follow in Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is handling arrangements.
Mrs. March was born Sept. 7, 1921, in Fremont, Neb. She married David March on April 29, 1944, in Seattle, Wash. He died in March 1965.
Surviving are two sons, Donald (Connie) March of Davenport, Fla., and James (Becky) March of Paxton; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister.
Mrs. March graduated from South Sioux City High School in Nebraska in 1939. She retired after 27 years working in Dubuque and Rantoul as a secretary for Caradco. She moved from Dubuque to Rantoul in 1976.
Mrs. March was an active member of the American Lutheran Church in Rantoul. She was also a member of the Rantoul BPW and the University of Illinois Home Extension. She was a hospice volunteer for 20 years and also assisted in the church nursery for many years.
Mrs. March was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed bowling, crocheting and knitting. She loved her church friends and working with children.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.