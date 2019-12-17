CISSNA PARK — Doris J. Kogler, 95, of Schaumburg, formerly of Claytonville, the sister of a Buckley resident, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Friendship Village in Schaumburg.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 18, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park with the Rev. Tim Hahn officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the church. Burial will follow at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Cissna Park. Arrangements are being provided by the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Mrs. Kogler was born June 15, 1924, in Cissna Park, the daughter of Wellington and Eunice (Bishop) Drilling. She married Lester W. “Duck” Kogler on June 17, 1951, in Cissna Park. He died Jan. 20, 1994.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are one daughter, Diane (John) Sanfillippo of Hoffman Estates; one son, Keith (Rosemary) Kogler of Sugar Land, Texas; one sister, Rosemary Letlow of Claytonville; two brothers, Roy Drilling of Woodland, Calif., and Glen Drilling of Buckley; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Kogler was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years and served as the past president and treasurer of the Ladies Aid. She was a member of the bowling team and the Claytonville Civic Club. For many years, she was the bookkeeper of the Cissna Park Co-op, and in later years she was the Claytonville assistant postmaster.
Memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park.