PAXTON — Doris “Arlene” Phillips Ogle, 96, a lifelong Paxton area resident, died at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City.
Visitation was from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, followed by her funeral at 2 p.m. Burial was immediately after the funeral in Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City.
Mrs. Ogle lived at the Villas of Holly Brook in Gibson City for the past three years. She was born Oct. 21, 1922, on a farm northwest of Ludlow, the daughter of Earl Virgil and Edith Pearl (Webster) Johnson.
She married William Perry Phillips on Feb. 17, 1946, at the Ludlow Methodist Church. He died March 30, 1980, after serving in World War II and farming for 34 years and selling insurance.
On Dec 1, 1989, she married Edward Wilbur “Bones” Ogle in Paxton. They lived at Bayles Lake for 14 years and then made their home in Paxton in 2004, spending many winters near Grand Island, Fla. He died on March 17, 2015.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Herman Frette; a brother, Kenneth Earl Johnson in 1929; and step-siblings Wendell and Warren Frette and Audrey Ward.
Survivors include a son, Gregg (Deb) Phillips of Paxton; a daughter, Barbara (Bruce) Vendt of Ballwin, Mo.; her grandchildren, Daniel (Whitney) Vendt of Reseda, Calif., Capt. Paul (Julia) Vendt of Ft. Huachuca, Ariz., and Christopher (Crickett) Engelbrecht and Kathlene Clark of Paxton; her great-grandchildren, Martin Vendt, J.J. Akers and Caleb Clark; and two stepsisters, Marilyn Lammers and Barbara Frette of Paxton.
Mrs. Ogle attended Farmersville School, a one-room country school, and graduated from Paxton Community High School in 1940. She graduated from Gallagher School of Business in 1942 and worked in civil service at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul as a clerk/stenographer and a court reporter for several years. She later worked for the Paxton Grade School principal and in the Dix Insurance Office in Paxton. She also assisted her father, Earl, and husband, Perry, who were both directors/agents in the Dix Insurance Company. She eventually made her way back to Chanute Air Force Base, working as a secretary until her retirement.
She played piano in church and other organizations for many years. She was a member of the Paxton United Methodist Church and the Prospect Chapter #367 of the Order of the Eastern Star for more than 70 years. She was the church’s organist for more than 20 years. She was also a member of the Royal Neighbors of America, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Paxton Woman’s Club. In younger days, she was active in the PTA and Home Extension and was a longtime member of the Pickettsville Club. Her love of piano playing led her to volunteer playing piano in Paxton nursing homes. She also volunteered as a Telecare driver.
Her hobbies and things she enjoyed doing centered around music (piano), ballroom dancing (with Perry), family, friends and travel. She loved to entertain and loved parties. Her children and grandchildren’s accomplishments were always a source of conversation and pride for her. She loved life, loved to chat with friends and loved to laugh. She was a classy, fashionable lady to the end. In her later years she talked about what a good life she had experienced and felt the need to give back to the community by donating money to various organizations that she felt were doing important work.
Memorials may be made to the PBL Area Community Food Pantry in Paxton.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.