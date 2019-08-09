FAIRBURY — Donna Bowles-Mauser, 78, of Fairbury, mother of a Melvin resident, died at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the OSF St. James-John Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.
Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairbury with the Rev. Tom Krieger officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the church. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Bowles-Mauser was born Jan. 11, 1941, in Pontiac, the daughter of Elmer and Blanche Rippey Studebaker. She first married Garnett Bowles on Oct. 27, 1962. He died Oct. 16, 1989. She then married Rolf Mauser on Nov. 27, 1991. He died Sept. 18, 1993.
Surviving are her two sons, Mark (Misty) Bowles of Orlando, Fla., and Erik (Mandy) Bowles of Melvin; a grandson, Hunter Bowles of Houston, Texas; six Mauser children; several Mauser grandchildren; two sisters, Sandra Hockey and Linda Lloyd, both of Pontiac; a brother-in-law, Ernest Theesfield; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings, Deloris Theesfield, Elmer Dale Studebaker, Leo Studebaker, Eli Studebaker and Faye Carpenter; and her twin sister, Doris Wells.
Mrs. Bowles-Mauser retired from Ace Hardware in Fairbury. She was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairbury, where she enjoyed being a part of the sewing group. She volunteered at Prairie Central High School in Fairbury and rang the bell for the Salvation Army. She loved cooking and baking and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairbury, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the American Lung Association.