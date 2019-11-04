ONARGA — Donald “Pudge” Gerdes, 81, of Onarga, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by his beloved family.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. A funeral service will be at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the funeral home with Father Marek Herbut officiating. Burial will be at the Onarga Cemetery at a later date.
Mr. Gerdes was born Aug. 2, 1938, in Watseka, the son of Dwane and Ozilda (Gagnon) Gerdes. He married Ramona (Mona) “George” Zirkle on Aug. 1, 1959, in Gilman, and they resided in LaHogue.
Surviving are his wife, Mona Gerdes of Onarga; his children, Diane (Larry) Neste of Spooner, Wis., Donald (Sherri) Gerdes of Thawville, Becky (Gary Fuoss) Gerdes of Thawville, Kathy (Duane) Menigoz of Onarga, Lisa (Curtis) Bloom of Fisher and Ronne (Sandy) Gerdes of Rantoul; 14 grandchildren, Heather, Nichole, Erica, Derek, Mandy, Connor, Jake, Brandon, Hilary, Jamie, Danielle, Ashton, Kody and Kyle; 28 great-grandchildren, Kara, Nautica, Harper, Sawyer, Paisley, Kailin, Hadley, Hayden, Austin, Garrett, Mason, Brooks, Ryan, Christian, Cale, Jax, Jolene, Danielle, Ethan, Leighlah, Reece, Piper, Calvin, Owen, Miles, Morgan, Conner and Natalie; his faithful dog, Molly; two brothers-in-law, Bob (Kay) Zirkle of Onarga and John Zirkle of Woodland; three sisters-in-law, Joan Sterk of Milton, Wis., Mary Mulligan of Arlington, Texas, and Nina (Tom) Dundas of Clifton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Troy Eades; a sister, Brenda Champaigne; a son-in-law, Jeffrey Bull; his father-in-law, Clyde Zirkle; his mother-in-law, Mary Zirkle; a brother-in-law, Bob Sterk; a sister-in-law, Gloria Zirkle; a niece, Mary Zirkle; three nephews, Danny Zirkle, Eric Sterk and Tim Zirkle; and his godson, Troy Chayer.
Grandchildren were his joy. He never missed a game or event and loved being a grandpa. He looked forward to every opportunity to see his great-grandchildren.
Mr. Gerdes worked for the village of Onarga for 20 years, retiring at age 70. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Gilman; he was a born-again Christian.
Mr. Gerdes was also a member of the Illiana Ropers & Doggers Association and Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association. First and foremost, he was a genuine cowboy.
Mr. Gerdes was a coach for little league baseball and later for high school girls’ softball. He was the Onarga Indian mascot for two years and led the teams out at home games.
Mr. Gerdes was quite the craftsman and was the biggest prankster around. He was an avid Onarga Indians, Chicago Bears and University of Illinois fan. He received the 2003 Citizen of the Year Award. He loved rodeos, feeding birds, metal detecting, his grandkids and great-grandkids, and wintering in St. Padre, Texas.
Mr. Gerdes was a 1956 graduate of Gilman High School and participated in football, track, choir and marching band. His nickname from birth on was “Pudge.”
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Please share a memory at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.